Elina Svitolina of Ukraine (R) poses with the trophy after defeating Romania's Simona Halep (L) in their women's singles final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Romania's Simona Halep maintained the first spot in the Women's Tennis Association rankings released on Monday with 7,270 points, despite her defeat at the Italian Open final.

Despite beating Halep 6-0, 6-4, Ukraine's Svitolina was not able to rise in the rankings and remained fourth.