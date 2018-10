Simona Halep of Romania in action against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in their final match in the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TANNEN MAURY

Simona Halep of Romania maintained the world No. 1 spot in the Women's Tennis Association rankings released Monday, despite the herniated disc back injury that has forced her to miss the WTA Finals, the eight-player, season-ending event currently being played in Singapore.

Germany's Angelique Kerber snatched world No. 2 from Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, dropping her to third, while Naomi Osaka of Japan remained world No. 4.