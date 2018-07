Angelique Kerber of Germany with the Championship Trophy (L) and Serena Williams of the US with the runners up trophy (R) after the women's final at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL

Romania's Simona Halep remained world No. 1 in the Women's Tennis Association rankings, released Monday, while Serena Williams of the United States rocketed an astounding 153 places up to world No. 28 after finishing as runner-up at Wimbledon.

23-time major champion Williams' ranking fell due to her taking maternity leave after the birth of her daughter Olympia, but with four tournaments under her belt, the new mom has made a strong return to the top 30.