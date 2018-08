Simona Halep of Romania in action against Caroline Garcia of France in the quarter-finals of the Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament in Montreal, Canada, 10 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PICHETTE

Caroline Garcia of France in action against Simona Halep of Romania in the quarter-finals of the Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament in Montreal, Canada, 10 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PICHETTE

Simona Halep of Romania reacts after losing a point against Caroline Garcia of France in the quarter-finals of the Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament in Montreal, Canada, 10 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PICHETTE

Romanian world No. 1 Simona Halep and fifth-ranked Ukrainian Elina Svitolina have advanced to the semi-finals of the Rogers Cup in Montreal, a key tune-up for the US Open.

Halep won a tough first-set battle Friday evening against sixth-ranked Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia before pulling away in the second for a 7-5, 6-1 victory.