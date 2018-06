Elise Mertens of Belgium plays Simona Halep of Romania during their women's round of 16 match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

World No. 1 Simona Halep of Romania swept past Elise Mertens of Belgium with a rapid 6-2, 6-1 victory in the fourth round of the French Open, reaching the quarterfinals for the third time in her career.

In just 59 minutes, the two-time French Open finalist easily overcame 16th-seed Mertens in their second career match, winning 63 percent of her first serves and 78 percent of her second.