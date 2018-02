Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark reacts during her semi final match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic at the WTA Qatar Ladies Open tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Simona Halep of Romania reacts during her quarter finals match against Catherine Bellis of US at the WTA Qatar Ladies Open tennis tournament at the International Khalifa Tennis Complex in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Simona Halep of Romania managed to reclaim the top spot in the Women's Tennis Association rankings released on Monday, ahead of Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki.

Wozniacki, who maintained the first position for the past four weeks following her victory at the Australian Open, lost points after she was defeated by Czech Petra Kvitova in the Qatar Open semi-final.