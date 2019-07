Simona Halep (R) of Romania celebrates winning against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their semi final match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Former world No. 1 Simona Halep advanced Thursday into her first Wimbledon final after she overwhelmed Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-3.

It took the 2018 French Open champion an hour and 13 minutes to subdue her rival, who was appearing in her first major semifinal.