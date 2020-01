Pedro Martinez of Spain in action during his men's singles second round match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 23 January 2020. EFE/EPA/LYNN BO BO

Simona Halep of Romania in action during her second round match against Harriet Dart of Britain on day four of the Australian Open tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 23 January 2020. EFE/EPA/LUKAS COCH

Harriet Dart of Britain reacts after losing her second round match against Simona Halep of Romania on day four of the Australian Open tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 23 January 2020. EFE/EPA/LUKAS COCH

Simona Halep of Romania in action during her second round match against Harriet Dart of Britain on day four of the Australian Open tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 23 January 2020. EFE/EPA/LUKAS COCH

Romanian tennis ace Simona Halep on Thursday ended Britain's Australian Open dreams with the elimination of Harriet Dart 6-2, 6-4, securing her progress into the third round of the competition.

There are now no Brits in contention for the Grand Slam competition. EFE-EPA