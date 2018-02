A ball kid holds a towel for Simona Halep of Romania during her women's singles final match against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/TRACEY NEARMY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep on Tuesday announced she would not take part in her country's Federation Cup World Group II tie against Canada, citing ongoing health issues after suffering from exhaustion during the Australian Open championship match last week.

The world No. 2 had to be rushed to the hospital on Jan. 28 following her loss to Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in the Australian Open women's final 7-6, 3-6, 6-4.