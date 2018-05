Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki during the Media Day after the Mutua Madrid Open WTA Premier Mandatory draw, at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Spanish tennis player Garbine Muguruza during the Media Day after the the Mutua Madrid Open WTA Premier Mandatory draw, at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Mariscal

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep during the Media Day after the the Mutua Madrid Open WTA Premier Mandatory draw, at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Mariscal

The Mutua Madrid Open two-time champion Simona Halep of Romania is to start her title defense taking on Ekaterina Makarova of Russia, according to the draw held on Friday in Madrid.

On her way to a potential third Madrid Open in a row, Halep, world number one, may play Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, a former world number one, in a possible quarterfinal that would draw media and fan attention.