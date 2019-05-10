Romania's Simona Halep in action during her semi final match against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, 10 May 2019. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic reacts during her semi final match against Romania's Simona Halep at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, 10 May 2019. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in action during her semi final match against Romania's Simona Halep at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, 10 May 2019. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep on Friday overpowered Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 6-2, 6-7 (2-7), 6-0 in one hour and 57 minutes to secure a place in the Madrid Open final for the fourth time and be a win away from regaining the WTA ranking’s top spot.

Halep, a two time Madrid Open champion in 2016 and 2017 at the expense of Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia and Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic respectively, will play either Sloane Stephens of the United States or Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in Saturday’s final.