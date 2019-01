Venus Williams of USA in action during her round three women's singles match against Simona Halep of Romania at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Simona Halep of Romania in action against Venus Williams of the United States during day six of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Venus Williams of the United States reacts after being defeated by Simona Halep of Romania during day six of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Simona Halep of Romania celebrates winning her round three women's singles match against Venus Williams of USA at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Top seed Simona Halep of Romania on Saturday kept her bid for her second Grand Slam title alive as she brushed aside veteran Venus Williams of the United States 6-2, 6-3 to book a place in the Australian Open round of 16.

Having ending Williams' 81st Grand Slam campaign in one hour and 17 minutes, the 2018 French Open champion will face next another former world No. 1 Serena Williams, who is seeking her 24th Grand Slam crown.