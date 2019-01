Alize Cornet of France reacts after falling during her women's second round match against Venus Williams of the USA at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/HAMISH BLAIR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Sofia Kenin of the USA in action against Simona Halep of Romania during their women's second round match of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Venus Williams of the United States in action against Alize Cornet of France during their women's singles match on day four of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK DADSWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Simona Halep of Romania in action against Sofia Kenin of the USA during their women's second round match of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Venus Williams of the USA in action against Alize Cornet of France during their women's second round match of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK DADSWELL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Simona Halep of Romania in action against Sofia Kenin of the USA during their women's second round match of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Top-seed Romanian Simona Halep and Venus Williams of the United States set up a third-round clash at the Australian Open after beating American Sofia Kenin and France's Alize Kornet respectively in their second round matches on Thursday.

World No. 1 Halep overcame a spirited challenge from Kenin - who won the second set in a tiebreaker and even broke Halep's service in the third - to register a 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-4 win in two hours and 31 minutes.