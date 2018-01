Hamburg's head coach Markus Gisdol looks on during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Hamburger SV in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Dec. 15, 2017. EFE/EPA/FILE/ULRICH HUFNAGEL

The German soccer club Hamburg on Sunday dismissed its head coach Markus Gisdol and his assistant coaches Frank Frohling and Frank Kaspari, hours after their 2-0 defeat to Koln, the Bundesliga's bottom team.

After 19 games this season, Hamburg holds the 17th and penultimate spot in the German first division league table with only 15 points, three ahead of Koln.