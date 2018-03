Hamburg's head coach Bernd Hollerbach (L) and Hamburg's players react after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Hamburger SV, in Munich, Germany, on March 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Hamburger on Monday fired coach Bernd Hollerbach after less than two months in charge, following their heavy 6-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in Bundesliga action.

Hollerbach took over at Hamburger on Jan. 22 after ex-coach Markus Gisdol was dismissed.