Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) in action during the qualifying session ahead of Monaco Grand Prix at the Monte Carlo circuit in Monaco, May 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (front L) of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the qualifying session of the Monaco Grand Prix at the Monte Carlo circuit in Monaco, May 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) on Saturday secured the pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix, posting a circuit record of one minute and 10.116s.

The current driver standings led his teammate Valtteri Bottas of Finland by 0.086s as Mercedes continues to dominate the 2019 Formula One season and seems on track for a sixth one-two win in as many races.