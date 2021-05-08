Lewis Hamilton bagged the 100th pole start of his career at the Spanish Grand Prix after a tight qualifying session at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmeló Saturday.
British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas reacts after the qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Spain at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo, Spain 08 May 2021. EFE/EPA/Gabriel Bouys / POOL
