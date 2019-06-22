British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP greets his supporters after he took pole position during the qualifying session ahead of the French Formula One Grand Prix at the Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, June 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the qualifying sessions ahead of the French Formula One Grand Prix at the Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, June 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT