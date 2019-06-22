Briton Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton on Saturday earned the pole position ahead of the French Grand Prix.
The five-time world champion posted a time of one minute and 29.319s to earn his 86th pole position in his racing career.
British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP greets his supporters after he took pole position during the qualifying session ahead of the French Formula One Grand Prix at the Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, June 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ
British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the qualifying sessions ahead of the French Formula One Grand Prix at the Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, June 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (C) of Mercedes AMG GP poses with Monaco's Charles Leclerc (L) of Scuderia Ferrari and Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas (R) of Mercedes AMG GP, after taking the pole position during the qualifying sessions ahead of the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, June 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Briton Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton on Saturday earned the pole position ahead of the French Grand Prix.
The five-time world champion posted a time of one minute and 29.319s to earn his 86th pole position in his racing career.