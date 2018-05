British Lewis Hamilton (C) Mercedes GP celebrates after winning the pole position ahead of his Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas (L) and German Sebastian Vettel, of Ferrary, after the qualifying session for F-1 Spain GP race at Circuito de Barcelona-Cataluna circuit in Montmelo, outside Barcelona, Spain, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton on Saturday won the pole position for the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix with a time of one minute, 16.173 seconds.

Hamitlon will share the first row on Sunday with Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas, who clocked a time of one minute, 16.213 seconds.