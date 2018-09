German Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Scuderia Ferrari attends an autograph session at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Sochi, Russia, Sept. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Yuri Kochetkov

British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP attends an autograph session at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Sochi, Russia, Sept. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Yuri Kochetkov

With six races left in the 2018 Formula 1 season, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) looks close to clinching his fifth driver's championship.

If he were to win, the Briton, who leads closest competitor Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) by 40 points, would match Argentine driver Juan Manuel Fangio, who won five championships from 1951-1957.