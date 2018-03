Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of McLaren in action during the second practice session for the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australia, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari gets ready for the first practice session for the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australia, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing sits in his car during the first practice session for the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australia, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the second practice session for the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australia, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP sits in his car during the first practice session for the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australia, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton continued the pace he showed in the first practice into the second session on Friday, ahead of Formula One's first Grand Prix of the season in Melbourne.

Reigning world champion Hamilton posted a fastest time of 1:23.931, improving on his first outing by just under 0.3 seconds, as Mercedes demonstrated ominous signs that they would maintain the dominance the team has enjoyed since 2014.