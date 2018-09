British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP attends a press conference at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Defending Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) said Thursday that his team is anticipating a challenging race in Singapore, where one of the sport's top Grand Prix events is to take place.

The 33-year-old Hamilton stated in a press conference held in Singapore that Mercedes has done a great job during the recent races, and that maintaining his team's overall performance is to be the squad's main priority.