Mercedes set the pace at pre-race practice with both of its cars clocking the fastest times on Friday ahead of the first Formula One Grand Prix of the season in Australia.

Defending world champion Lewis Hamilton was the fastest driver at the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit in Albert Park during the two earliest practice sessions, stopping the clock 0.036 of a second ahead of Ferrari’s second-placed Sebastian Vettel in Free Practice 1.