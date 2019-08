German driver Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) makes his way around the track during practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit in Mogyorod, Hungary, on Friday, Aug. 2. EFE/EPA/Zsolt Czegledi/HUNGARY OUT

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) sits in his car during t practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit in Mogyorod, Hungary, on Friday, Aug. 2. EFE/EPA/Zsolt Czegledi/HUNGARY OUT

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) takes part in practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit in Mogyorod, Hungary, on Friday, Aug. 2. EFE/EPA/Zoltan Balogh/HUNGARY OUT

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) was the quickest around the Hungaroring in Friday's free practice for the 2019 Formula 1 Grand Prix of Hungary.

The British five-time world champion had a best lap of 1:17.233 in Free Practice 1, followed by Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Germany's Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari).