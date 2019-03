German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the qualifying session for the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit in Melbourne, Australia, Mar. 16, 2019. EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the qualifying session for the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit in Melbourne, Australia, Mar. 16, 2019. EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (R) of Mercedes AMG GP and his team mate Valtteri Bottas of Finland react after taking first and second place, respectivley in the qualifying for the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit in Melbourne, Australia, Mar. 16, 2019. EPA/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP reacts after taking pole position in qualifying ahead of the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit in Melbourne, Australia, Mar. 16, 2019. EPA/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Lewis Hamilton outpaced all his rivals to take pole position in Australia on Saturday and will start the race in first place on the grid for the first Grand Prix of the season.

The defending world champion drove his Mercedes around Melbourne's Grand Prix Circuit in Albert Park in a qualifying time of one minute, 20.486 seconds, edging his teammate but, crucially, lapping a full 0.704secs faster than arch-rival Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel who finished third.