British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP adjusts his visor during the first practice session ahead of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the first practice session of the 2018 Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, China, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Lewis Hamilton set the pace on Friday during a close and hard-fought second free practice session ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix, the third race of the 2018 Formula One season.

In his best effort out of 26 laps over a period of 90 minutes in his Mercedes race car, Hamilton covered the 305 kilometers (190 miles) Shanghai International Circuit in a time of one minute, 33.482 seconds, just 0.007 seconds quicker than his Finnish rival Kimi Raikkonen at the wheel of a Ferrari