F1 driver Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) takes part in the official press conference at the Silverstone track on Thursday, July 5, ahead of the British Grand Prix. EFE-EPA/Valdrin Xhemaj

F1 driver Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) looks over the track at Silverstone on Thursday, July 5, ahead of the British Grand Prix. EFE-EPA/Valdrin Xhemaj

F1 driver Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) speaks during a press conference in Silverstone, England, on Thursday, July 5, ahead of the British Grand Prix. EFE-EPA/Valdrin Xhemaj

Eyeing a record sixth British Grand Prix title, defending F1 champion Lewis Hamilton said here Thursday that his Mercedes team was quick to address the problems which forced him to retire from last weekend's race in Austria.

The Briton, who sits just a point behind Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) in the race for the 2018 driver's championship, failed to finish the Austrian Grand Prix due to engine trouble.