Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP reacts on the podium after the 2019 Bahrain Formula One GP at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain, Mar. 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari (R) and German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari (L) during the start of the 2019 Bahrain Formula One GP at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain, Mar. 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP reacts after winning the 2019 Bahrain Formula One GP at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain, Mar. 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Former British soccer player David Beckham (L) waves the checkered flag as Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton crosses the finish line during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit in the desert south of the Bahraini capital Manama, Mar. 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/ POOL AFP POOL

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton on Sunday won the Bahrain Grand Prix, the second event of the 2019 season, where he obtained another one-two victory for Mercedes, ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas of Finland, who remains atop the drivers' standings, one point ahead of the Briton.

At the Sakhir circuit Hamilton and Bottas were followed by Ferrari's young driver, Charles Leclerc of Monaco, who had started the race from the pole position and was setting the pace throughout most of the contest.