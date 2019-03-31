British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton on Sunday won the Bahrain Grand Prix, the second event of the 2019 season, where he obtained another one-two victory for Mercedes, ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas of Finland, who remains atop the drivers' standings, one point ahead of the Briton.
At the Sakhir circuit Hamilton and Bottas were followed by Ferrari's young driver, Charles Leclerc of Monaco, who had started the race from the pole position and was setting the pace throughout most of the contest.