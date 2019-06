British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP celebrates on the podium after winning the 2019 French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (2-R) of Mercedes AMG GP celebrates on the podium after winning the 2019 French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP celebrates with his trophy on the podium after winning the 2019 French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP celebrates on the podium after winning the 2019 French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP celebrates after winning the 2019 French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ