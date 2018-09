The Frecce Tricolori, the Italian air force aerobatic demonstration team, performs during the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Italy in Monza, Italy, on Sept. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, of Mercedes AMG GP, in action during the 2018 Italian Formula One Grand Prix in Monza, Italy, on Sept. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel, of Scuderia Ferrari, leaves after making a pit stop during the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at the Monza racetrack in Monza, Italy, on Sept. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA BRUNO/POOL

Mercedes AMG GP British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (R), the winner, and Finnish Formula One Scuderia Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen (L), who took second place, celebrate on the podium after the 2018 Italian Formula One Grand Prix in Monza, Italy, on Sept. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

British driver Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) earned a surprise victory on Sunday at the Formula One Italian Grand Prix, while his main title rival Sebastian Vettel of Germany (Ferrari) came fourth.

Starting from the third spot, Hamilton leapfrogged past Vettel and then spent the race chasing Kimi Raikkonen of Finalnd (Ferrari), who had started from pole, finally overtaking him with eight laps to go.