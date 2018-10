German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari sits in his car during the first practice session at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Oct 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the first practice session ahead of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Oct 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Britain's Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) on Friday clocked the fastest time (1:28.691) in the first practice session at the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka.

Germany's Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) finished fifth (1:29.685) in practice for round 17 of the 2018 Formula 1 World Championship.