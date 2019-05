British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Merdedes AMG (L) and Dutch Max Verstappen of Red Bull (R) celebrate on the podium for the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix held at Montmelo Circuit in Montmelo, Barcelona, Spain, May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Enric Foncuberta

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (R) steers his car at the start of the Spanish Grand Prix held at Montmelo Circuit in Montmelo, Barcelona, Spain, May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton on Sunday recovered the top spot of the 2019 drivers' standings as he clinched the Spanish GP, leading yet another one-two Mercedes win ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas of Finland.

Hamilton, who posted the fastest lap at the 4,655-meter Montmelo circuit, earned his third victory of the year and the fourth in Spain to top the drivers' standings with 112, seven more than his teammate.