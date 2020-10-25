Lewis Hamilton won the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday and became the most successful driver in history in terms of career wins with 92, nudging past Michael Schumacher's record.
Winner British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas (L), second placed Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes-AMG Petronas (C) and third Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (R) celebrate on the podium after the 2020 Formula One Grand Prix of Portugal at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve near Portimao, Portugal, 25 October 2020. EFE/EPA/Rafael Marchante / Pool
British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas celebrates after winning the 2020 Formula One Grand Prix of Portugal at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve near Portimao, Portugal, 25 October 2020. EFE/EPA/Rafael Marchante / Pool
Thai Formula One driver Alexander Albon (L) of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing and Canadian Formula One driver Lance Stroll (R) of BWT Racing Point in action during the Formula One Grand Prix of Portugal at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve near Portimao, Portugal, 25 October 2020. EFE/EPA/Armando Franca / Pool
The winner British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas jumps from his car after the Formula One Grand Prix of Portugal at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve near Portimao, Portugal, 25 October 2020. EFE/EPA/Jorge Guerrero / Pool
