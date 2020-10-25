Winner British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas (L), second placed Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes-AMG Petronas (C) and third Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (R) celebrate on the podium after the 2020 Formula One Grand Prix of Portugal at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve near Portimao, Portugal, 25 October 2020. EFE/EPA/Rafael Marchante / Pool

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas celebrates after winning the 2020 Formula One Grand Prix of Portugal at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve near Portimao, Portugal, 25 October 2020. EFE/EPA/Rafael Marchante / Pool

Thai Formula One driver Alexander Albon (L) of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing and Canadian Formula One driver Lance Stroll (R) of BWT Racing Point in action during the Formula One Grand Prix of Portugal at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve near Portimao, Portugal, 25 October 2020. EFE/EPA/Armando Franca / Pool