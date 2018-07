First-placed British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes (C) and second-placed Finnish teammate, Valtteri Bottas (L) celebrate next to the third-placed Finnish Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari on the podium after the qualifying session of the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit, in Mogyorod, northeast of Budapest, Hungary, on July 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Zsolt Czegledi HUNGARY OUT

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes action during the qualifying session of the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit, in Mogyorod, northeast of Budapest, Hungary, on July 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh HUNGARY OUT

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes in action during the qualifying session of the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit, in Mogyorod, northeast of Budapest, Hungary, on July 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh HUNGARY OUT

Britain's Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) on Saturday won the pole position for the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix amid heavy rain, winning his 77th career pole.

The reigning world champion and leader of the 2018 driver standings fought through the wet conditions to clock the fastest time - one minute and 35.658 seconds - and is to start from the first position in Sunday's race, here at the Hungaroring outside Budapest.