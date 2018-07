Technical helpers tow the vehicle of British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP (not in the picture) due to technical problems during the qualifying of the 2018 F1 in Hockenheim, Germany, on July 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (3-L) of Mercedes AMG GP walks next to his vehicle due to technical problems during the qualifying of the 2018 F1 Grand Prix of Germany at Hockenheim Ring circuit in Hockenheim, Germany, on July 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (2-R) of Mercedes AMG GP stands next to his vehicle due to technical problems during the qualifying of the 2018 F1 Grand Prix of Germany at Hockenheim Ring circuit in Hockenheim, Germany, on July 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (R) of Mercedes AMG GP walks next to his vehicle after technical problems during the qualifying of the 2018 F1 Grand Prix of Germany at Hockenheim Ring circuit in Hockenheim, Germany, on July 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton of Britain (Mercedes) was forced to drop out of first qualifying session of the German Grand Prix on Saturday due to a suspected hydraulic problem, Formula One announced via Twitter.

After telling his team over the radio he was unable to shift gears, Hamilton jumped out and tried to push his stricken car with help from race marshals, but his qualifying session was over.