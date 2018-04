British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the first practice session of the 2018 Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, China, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the first practice session of the 2018 Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, China, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari drives along the pitlane during the first practice session ahead of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP arrives for a pit stop during the first practice session ahead of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Lewis Hamilton dominated the first free practice session at the Chinese Grand Prix on Friday, as he bids to overcome a difficult start to his world championship title defense.

Having the lost the first two races of the season, the British driver was looking for a good start in Shanghai, and the Mercedes man got what he wanted, finishing the session 0.359 seconds quicker than Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen.