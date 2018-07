British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, of Mercedes AMG GP (C); Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas, of Mercedes AMG GP, (L); and Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen, of Scuderia Ferrari (R), celebrate on the podium after the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Germany at the Hockenheimring in Hockenheim, Germany, on July 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, of Mercedes AMG GP (L); Dieter Zetsche, chairman of the board of management of Daimler AG (C); and Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas, of Mercedes AMG GP (R), celebrate on the podium after the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Germany at Hockenheim Ring circuit in Hockenheim, Germany, on July 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, of Mercedes AMG GP, celebrates after winning the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Germany at the Hockenheimring in Hockenheim, Germany, on July 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Reigning Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton of Britain (Mercedes) rallied to win the German Grand Prix on Sunday, after Sebastian Vettel of Germany (Ferrari) crashed out on a wet part of the track while leading in the 52nd lap.

With this win, Hamilton reclaimed the lead in the 2018 driver standings from Vettel, after having to start the race from the 14th spot due to a hydraulic failure in Saturday's qualifying.