British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP greets his supporters after he took pole position during the qualifying session of the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, June 22, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton is looking to pay tribute to late three-time Formula One world champion Niki Lauda with a victory at the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend.

Hamilton is taking steady steps toward his sixth career world title, just one short of F1 legend Michael Schumacher’s record.