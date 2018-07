British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the second practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg, Austria, June 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes signed a two-year contract extension with Mercedes, the racing team announced Thursday.

When he completes this new contract extension in 2020, the four-time world champion Hamilton will have completed eight seasons with Mercedes, the longest he has stayed with a racing team.