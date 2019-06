German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the first free practice session ahead of the Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg, Austria, June 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Mechanics work on the car of Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP during the first practice session ahead of the Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg, Austria, June 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the first practice session of the Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg, Austria, June 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Briton Lewis Hamilton on Friday set the pace in the first free practice session ahead of the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix held at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring circuit.

In his best out of 34 laps, the world defending champion covered the 4,318-meter circuit in one minute and 4.838 seconds using a set of soft tires.