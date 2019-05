Track marshals tow away the Mercedes AMG of Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas after he spinned off the track during a practice session ahead of the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Spain at the Montmelo race track near Barcelona, Spain, May 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, in action during a practice session for the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Spain at the Montmelo circuit near Barcelona, Spain, May 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG, in action during a practice session ahead of the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Spain at the Montmelo circuit near Barcelona, Spain, May 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ

Lewis Hamilton on Saturday asserted Mercedes’ strength by setting the pace in the third free practice session at the Montmelo race track near Barcelona ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Hamilton covered the 4,655-meter Montmelo circuit in one minute, 16.568s, only 0.531s faster than second-placed Charles Leclerc (Ferrari).