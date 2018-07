Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Scuderia Ferrari during the third practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at the Silverstone circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEOFF CADDICK

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP during the third practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at the Silverstone circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEOFF CADDICK

Defending Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) set the pace on Saturday in the British Grand Prix's third and final free practice session.

Having led the first free practice, Hamilton again topped the timesheet at one minute and 26.722 seconds, and is looking to win a record sixth British Grand Prix title on Sunday.