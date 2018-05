Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the third training session for the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Spain at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit in Montmelo, Barcelona, Spain, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Finnish F-1 driver Valtteri bottas, of Mercedes GP team, takes a bend during the third free training session for F-1 Spain GP race at Circuito de Barcelona-Cataluna circuit in Montmelo, outside Barcelona, Spain, 12 May 2018. The race will be held on 13 May 2018. EFE/ Andreu Dalmau

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes GP in action during the third training session for the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Spain at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit in Montmelo, Barcelona, Spain, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

The Mercedes Formula One team on Saturday continued to dominate the free practice sessions ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, as English driver Lewis Hamilton set the pace in the third and last session with a better time than the first two rounds.

The championship leader clocked a best time of one minute, 17.281 seconds in the third practice session, nearly a whole second faster than his second-session-leading time on Friday.