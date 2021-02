The winner British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas celebrates after the Formula One Grand of Bahrain on the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain 29 November 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/Giuseppe Cacace / Pool

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has signed a new contract to keep him with the Mercedes Formula One team for the 2021 season.

The move was widely expected and finalizes the grid for the coming season with the Brit keeping his seat alongside Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas.EFE