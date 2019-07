British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP (C), Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (L) and Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP (R) posing for pictures after the qualifying session of the German Formula One GP at the Hockenheimring in Hockenheim, Germany, July 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP reacts after he took pole position during the qualifying session of the German Formula One GP at the Hockenheimring in Hockenheim, Germany, July 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton clinched pole position on Saturday for the upcoming German Formula One Grand Prix after Ferrari duo Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc were forced out due to car problems.

The defending World Champion clocked 1:11.767 to take his 87th pole, ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen (1:12.113) and Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas (1:12.129).