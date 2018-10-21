Britain's Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) took pole position in the US Grand Prix on Saturday, the 18th event in the Formula One World Championship, held at the Circuit of the Americas, in Austin,Texas, and German Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) will start from the fifth place after a penalty.
Hamilton had the fastest time in practice and on Sunday will start ahead of Finns Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) and Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), Australian Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) and four time world champion Germany's Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), who was second fastest but lost three places on the grid by penalty.