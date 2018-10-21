Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in action during the qualifying session for the United States Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, in Austin, Texas, USA, 20 October 2018. The United States Formula One Grand Prix takes place on 21 October 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari comes down straight away past the paddock during a qualifying run for the United States Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, in Austin, Texas, USA, 20 October 2018. The United States Formula One Grand Prix takes place on 21 October 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP reacts as he took pole position in the qualifying session for the United States Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, in Austin, Texas, USA, 20 October 2018. The United States Formula One Grand Prix takes place on 21 October 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP comes through the turns during the third practice session for the United States Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, in Austin, Texas, USA, 20 October 2018. The United States Formula One Grand Prix takes place on 21 October 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (C) of Mercedes AMG GP reacts after he took pole position in the qualifying session ahead German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (L) of Scuderia Ferrari and Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen (R) of Scuderia Ferrari, at the conclusion of the qualifying session for the United States Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, in Austin, Texas, USA, 20 October 2018. The United States Formula One Grand Prix takes place on 21 October 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Britain's Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) took pole position in the US Grand Prix on Saturday, the 18th event in the Formula One World Championship, held at the Circuit of the Americas, in Austin,Texas, and German Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) will start from the fifth place after a penalty.

Hamilton had the fastest time in practice and on Sunday will start ahead of Finns Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) and Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), Australian Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) and four time world champion Germany's Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), who was second fastest but lost three places on the grid by penalty.