Seven-time Formula One champion and title defender Lewis Hamilton will start the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in pole position.
British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (front) of Mercedes-AMG Petronas and German driver Mick Schumacher (back) of the Haas F1 Team in action during the third practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix Emilia Romagna at Imola race track, Italy, 17 April 2021. EFE/EPA/DAVIDE GENNARI
Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing in action during the third practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix Emilia Romagna at Imola race track, Italy, 17 April 2021. EFE/EPA/DAVIDE GENNARI
Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing in action during the third practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix Emilia Romagna at Imola race track, Italy, 17 April 2021. EFE/EPA/DAVIDE GENNARI
