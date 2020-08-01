British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas talks to media after he took pole position during the qualifying session of the British Formula One Grand Prix in Silverstone, Britain, 01 August 2020. EFE/EPA/Will Oliver / Pool

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari (L) and Canadian Formula One driver Lance Stroll of BWT Racing Point (R) in action during the qualifying session of the British Formula One Grand Prix in Silverstone, Britain, 01 August 2020. EFE/EPA/Bryn Lennon/ Pool

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in action during the qualifying session of the British Formula One Grand Prix in Silverstone, Britain, 01 August 2020. EFE/EPA/Bryn Lennon/ Pool