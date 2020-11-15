Lewis Hamilton won his seventh Formula One world championship on Sunday following a stellar performance to claim victory in the Turkish Grand Prix.
British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas celebrates after winning the race and the 7th Formula One Championship at the 2020 Formula One Grand of Turkey at the Intercity Istanbul Park circuit, Istanbul, Turkey, 15 November 2020. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU
British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas celebrates after winning the race and the 7th Formula One Championship at the 2020 Formula One Grand of Turkey at the Intercity Istanbul Park circuit, Istanbul, Turkey, 15 November 2020. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU
British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas (C) celebrates on the podium after winning the race and the 7th Formula One Championship at the 2020 Formula One Grand of Turkey at the Intercity Istanbul Park circuit, Istanbul, Turkey, 15 November 2020.EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU
British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas (C) celebrates with his team members after winning the race and the 7th Formula One Championship at the 2020 Formula One Grand of Turkey at the Intercity Istanbul Park circuit, Istanbul, Turkey, 15 November 2020. EFE/EPA/Clive Mason
Third placed German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari (R) greets first placed British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas (L) after the 2020 Formula One Grand of Turkey at the Intercity Istanbul Park circuit, Istanbul, Turkey, 15 November 2020. EFE/EPA/Clive Mason
Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in action during the 2020 Formula One Grand of Turkey at the Intercity Istanbul Park circuit, Istanbul, Turkey, 15 November 2020. EFE/EPA/Clive Mason / Pool
