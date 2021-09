Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes attends a press conference at Circuit Zandvoort, the Netherlands, 02 September 2021. EFE/EPA/KENZO TRIBOUILLARD

Valtteri Bottas is set to join Alfa Romeo’s Formula One team on a multi-year deal from Mercedes starting in 2022, F1 media said in a statement.

The Finnish driver has partnered with Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes since 2017. EFE